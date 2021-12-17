SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg County murder suspect was out on bond

Robert Hayward
Robert Hayward(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an Orangeburg man out on bond has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Monday.

“This individual was out on bond for attempted murder and also drug-related charges,” the sheriff said. “In fact, when I pulled up at the scene, I noticed he was wearing an ankle monitor which I found out was due to a condition of a prior bond.”

MORE | Coroner fears neglect killed 62-year-old; his daughter is jailed

Ravenell said 42-year-old Robert Hayward has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old Calhoun County man.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators were notified around 4:40 p.m. Monday that a shooting incident had occurred in Orangeburg.

Investigators arrived on the 800 block of Stilton Avenue to find the victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

In addition to prior drug charges that have not gone to court, Ravenell said it was discovered the Malibu Drive man had been released on bond in August for an attempted murder charge.

Bond consideration for Hayward has been deferred.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death
Sumter woman charged in connection to 1-year-old niece’s death
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
CPD looking for student involved with gunfire outside of Eau Claire High School
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
President Joe Biden stands as the National Anthem is played on Dec. 17, 2021, for the...
President Biden departs SC after SC State University commencement speech

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Showers and storms expected for the weekend, cooler temperatures arrive Monday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 7.8%
According to Bamberg’s client, after Murdaugh was issued a check from the former law firm’s...
Attorney Justin Bamberg to represent former client of Alex Murdaugh
Traci Smith
Classmates, community mourn girl killed by Aiken County fire