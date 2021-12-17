Midlands student accused of making threats against school, FBI gets involved

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI were involved in an investigation after a student allegedly threatened his school.

The student, whose name will not be released due to his age, was charged with making a direct threat against students at Lexington High School on Friday. According to an incident report, the student made a statement on social media that included a threat to “shoot up the school”.

The FBI received a tip early Friday morning and agents and deputies with LCSD interviewed the student and his family before he left for school.

Deputies said the student, who was never on the Lexington High campus on Friday, was motivated by a social media trend used to disrupt classes.

“The safety and security of all who learn and work at our county’s schools are one of our top priorities,” said Koon. “We’re committed to investigating such threats and we’ll always take them seriously.”

The student was released to his parents and will appear before a Lexington County Family Court at a later date, according to deputies.

