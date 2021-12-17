Lexington police seek identity of suspect in shoplifting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a suspected shoplifter that allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a store.

The Lexington Police Department says the woman stole more than $650 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement.

LPD needs to identify this shoplifter as she stole over $650 of merchandise from Lowe's Home Improvement on November 17, 2021.



She left the store parking lot in a sedan with a license plate that was not able to be read.



Contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514. pic.twitter.com/pXPfdQDAMa — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 17, 2021

The incident happened on November 17, according to police.

The woman left the store in a sedan.

If you have any information, call LPD at 803-358-1514.

