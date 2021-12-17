SkyView
Lexington police seek identity of suspect in shoplifting

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a suspected shoplifter that allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a store.

The Lexington Police Department says the woman stole more than $650 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The incident happened on November 17, according to police.

The woman left the store in a sedan.

If you have any information, call LPD at 803-358-1514.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

