SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Showers and storms expected for the weekend, cooler temperatures arrive Monday

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Soggy and unsettled weather will stay in the forecast until early next week.
  • Daytime highs will continue in the 70s Saturday, cooler air arrives Monday with highs in the 50s.
  • Dry weather is expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

First Alert Summary

Saturday a cold front approaches and there’s a surge of warm air ahead of this front that keeps us under the clouds and brings a 30% chance of some evening showers, the best chance of rain is overnight into Sunday morning with a 60% chance. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Sunday morning the front arrives and we up the rain chance to 60% but by the afternoon we dry up with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Colder air pushes in from the northwest overnight lowering temperatures to the low 30s Monday morning. Highs Monday are in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few evening showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Showers Around (60%). Some clearing for the afternoon and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Cooler, morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some late afternoon showers. Lows in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 50s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death
Sumter woman charged in connection to 1-year-old niece’s death
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
CPD looking for student involved with gunfire outside of Eau Claire High School
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
President Joe Biden stands as the National Anthem is played on Dec. 17, 2021, for the...
President Biden departs SC after SC State University commencement speech

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: More clouds and warm temps today before some weekend showers
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will increase and so will the rain chances over the next few days
First Alert Forecast: More clouds and warm temps move in before some weekend showers
First Alert Forecast: More clouds and warm temps move in before some weekend showers
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temps on the way but rain chances return for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temps on the way but rain chances return for the weekend