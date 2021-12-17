FIRST ALERT - Showers and storms expected for the weekend, cooler temperatures arrive Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Soggy and unsettled weather will stay in the forecast until early next week.

Daytime highs will continue in the 70s Saturday, cooler air arrives Monday with highs in the 50s.

Dry weather is expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

First Alert Summary

Saturday a cold front approaches and there’s a surge of warm air ahead of this front that keeps us under the clouds and brings a 30% chance of some evening showers, the best chance of rain is overnight into Sunday morning with a 60% chance. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday morning the front arrives and we up the rain chance to 60% but by the afternoon we dry up with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Colder air pushes in from the northwest overnight lowering temperatures to the low 30s Monday morning. Highs Monday are in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Forecast Update

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few evening showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Showers Around (60%). Some clearing for the afternoon and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Cooler, morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some late afternoon showers. Lows in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 50s.

