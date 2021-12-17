DHEC supports CDC recommendation to use Pfizer and Moderna vax over J&J

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday it is advising citizens to receive the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine brands over the Johnson & Johnson brand, due to a higher efficacy rate found in the former two, and the rare but serious side effect related to blood clotting that is associated with the Janssen vaccine.

The DHEC announced Friday it supports this action, as it reflects the latest science and data available.

While the two mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Janssen vaccine for both primary vaccination series and for boosters, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will remain available for use in people who are unable or unwilling to take an mRNA vaccine.

The full CDC statement can be found here.

“This action shows transparency and commitment at the national level when it comes to protecting the public,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “During a pandemic as unprecedented as the one we’ve all experienced, fact-finding is a never-ending task. We’ve now learned that, over time, the Janssen vaccine is less effective and carries a risk of very rare but severe side effects not seen in the other two vaccines. So, we encourage South Carolinians readying for their initial vaccine series or preparing for their booster shot, to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine brands.”

Following a risk/benefit assessment of the potential adverse effects and the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), voted unanimously to recommend use of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines preferentially over the Janssen vaccine.

The CDC says it has confirmed 54 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or clotting of blood vessels with low platelet counts, associated with the vaccine. Of those cases, nine people have died.

“More than 17 million Americans have been vaccinated using Janssen, so the vaccine has certainly played a vital role in fighting this pandemic,” Simmer added. “That said, the role of public health is to protect people and maintain their trust. We hope South Carolinians rely on the overwhelming positive benefits we’ve seen from the COVID-19 vaccines and will choose to start or complete their vaccination series and get a booster as soon as they are eligible using one of the safe, effective mRNA vaccines.”

DHEC says the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, and a booster shot with either brand will further stave off the virus and its variants, including Delta, Omicron and others.

DHEC continues encouraging these life-saving vaccines for all eligible ages, which now include ages 5 and up, and booster shots for all who are eligible, which is ages 16 and up, when due.

Visit the DHEC COVID-19 webpage for more information, the locator page to find a nearby place to get vaccinated, or call our Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

