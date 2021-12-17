SkyView
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to student

Tamaric Develle Jones from Timmonsville was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.
Tamaric Develle Jones from Timmonsville was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.(Williamsburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old substitute teacher has been arrested after sending inappropriate messages to a juvenile student on social media.

Tamaric Develle Jones from Timmonsville was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say Jones was working as a substitute teacher at C. E. Murray High School on Oct. 15 when he instructed one of the classes to follow him on Snapchat.

A police report states Jones then sent inappropriate messages via Snapchat to a juvenile student of the class.

Jones was being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

