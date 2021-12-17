SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday

Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.

The actress turns 100 on Jan. 17, and the beloved “Golden Girl” is inviting all her fans to a special movie event.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young Birthday Celebration” follows the national treasure as she goes about her day-to-day life.

She takes viewers behind the scenes on sets and into her home as she works with her staff. Eventually, she takes them to her actual birthday party.

The movie includes clips of some of White’s iconic roles, like Rose in “Golden Girls.”

Famous friends, like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford and Clint Eastwood also make an appearance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death
Sumter woman charged in connection to 1-year-old niece’s death
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
CPD looking for student involved with gunfire outside of Eau Claire High School
Police seek suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store
Police seek suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden in Saturday remarks said the federal government will do...
LIVE: President Biden speaks at SC State University commencement
Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021....
Fate of Elizabeth Holmes will soon be in the hands of jurors
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
President Joe Biden is addressing December graduates at South Carolina State University, a...
LIVE: Biden back in South Carolina to address HBCU, honor Clyburn