SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Augusta native Miss Georgia participates in 100th Miss America Competition

Miss Georgia Karson Pennington
Miss Georgia Karson Pennington(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday Augusta native and UGA alum Miss Georgia Karson Pennington competed in the 100th Miss America competition held in Connecticut.

The winner of Miss America 2022 is Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles. She gets a gold crown and sash for the 100th anniversary. She also gets a $100,000 scholarship and a six-figure Miss America salary.

Following in the footsteps of her mother and older sister, Pennington has been participating in the Miss America Scholarship Organization since the age of 10. To date, she has earned $23,450 in scholarship funds.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization’s CEO/Executive Director Trina Pruitt shared: “Karson is such a wonderful representative of Georgia. She is incredibly smart, talented, hardworking, selfless, and beautiful. We are so excited for her to be able to represent Georgia, and to be able to compete in such a significant Miss America competition as it is the 100th anniversary.”

To follow along with the competition, you can sign up for the MGSC newsletter at www.missgeorgia.net.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization is working hard on finding the next great candidate by officially setting the dates for the 2022 event for June 15-18. If you’re interested in applying to be the next Miss Georgia visit their website at https://www.missgeorgia.net/.

MORE: | Augusta native Miss Georgia heads to Miss America Competition

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death
Sumter woman charged in connection to 1-year-old niece’s death
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
CPD looking for student involved with gunfire outside of Eau Claire High School
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
Two teens charged in Lexington County shooting
Loading up the grocery cart is getting more expensive as inflation is now the highest it’s been...
“It’s rough on everybody”: Rising grocery prices force Midlands customers to switch stores, buy less

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden in Saturday remarks said the federal government will do...
President Biden arrives in SC to give commencement speech
President Biden arrives in South Carolina
President Biden arrives in South Carolina
Through a new pilot program, up to 15,000 students at all 16 technical colleges across the...
“It definitely made me feel seen”: Midlands Tech student reacts free tuition program at SC technical colleges
wis
First Alert Forecast: More clouds and warm temps today before some weekend showers
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department says six individuals have been arrested following the...
6 arrested in connection with shooting in Manning Cookout parking lot