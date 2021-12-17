Augusta native Miss Georgia participates in 100th Miss America Competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday Augusta native and UGA alum Miss Georgia Karson Pennington competed in the 100th Miss America competition held in Connecticut.

The winner of Miss America 2022 is Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles. She gets a gold crown and sash for the 100th anniversary. She also gets a $100,000 scholarship and a six-figure Miss America salary.

Following in the footsteps of her mother and older sister, Pennington has been participating in the Miss America Scholarship Organization since the age of 10. To date, she has earned $23,450 in scholarship funds.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization’s CEO/Executive Director Trina Pruitt shared: “Karson is such a wonderful representative of Georgia. She is incredibly smart, talented, hardworking, selfless, and beautiful. We are so excited for her to be able to represent Georgia, and to be able to compete in such a significant Miss America competition as it is the 100th anniversary.”

