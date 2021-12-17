Attorney Justin Bamberg to represent former client of Alex Murdaugh

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney Justin Bamberg of Bamberg Legal, LLC has been retained to represent another alleged victim of Alex Murdaugh.

A former client of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick alleges that after suffering from what he describes as a terrible injury in 2016, PMPED claimed to have spent $100,000 on complex accident reconstruction, which according to the official PMPED website, involves an investigator thoroughly providing valuable research into the cause of clients’ accidents.

However, according to Bamberg’s client, after Murdaugh was issued a check from the former law firm’s client, it was deposited into a fraudulent account referred to as “Forge.”

According to the former PMPED client, by depositing his money into the “Forge” account, Murdaugh stole at least $95,000 meant for his personal needs after the accident.

“Murdaugh literally pmped people’s pockets,” Bamberg said.

The indictment was posted on Bamberg’s personal Instagram account, and it states, “While relying on his prestige and reputation as a lawyer, and the trust of [client’s name], who had come to Murdaugh for help, Murdaugh advised $100,000 of his recovery amount had been spent on accident reconstruction.”

Bamberg says he believes innocent people in need of help were victimized by a powerful system.

According to the indictment, Murdaugh was in violation of section 16-13-230 of the South Carolina Code of Laws, which is a breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

“Nobody likes a thief, and anyone who carelessly left the doors unlocked so the thief could walk inside without having to break a window first shouldn’t get a pass.”

