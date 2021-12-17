SkyView
6 arrested in connection with Manning Cookout shooting

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department says six individuals have been arrested following the investigation of a shooting on Dec. 3 in the parking lot of Cookout on Hwy 261.(Clarendon County Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLARENDON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department says six individuals have been arrested following the investigation of a shooting on Dec. 3 in the parking lot of Cookout on Hwy 261.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy approached a crowd in the parking lot of Cook Out on Friday, Dec. 3, and noticed a fight had broken out.

Other officers arrived at the scene when the deputy who approached the crowd, heard a gunshot from the crowd, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department.

The night of the incident, subjects were detained and one female was shot and transported to an area hospital where she was later released, according to deputies.

Two of the individuals were arrested in the Cookout parking lot on Dec. 3 and charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department says. An investigation took place after the incident, and then all other arrests were made.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department released the individuals and their charges:

Damonte Fludd is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and assault and battery, third-degree.

Garrett Bryant is charged with unlawful carry of a weapon.

Khadira English is charged with assault and battery, third-degree.

Xamaquia Jackson is charged with assault and battery, third-degree.

Tyrese Brunson is charged with assault and battery, high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Terry Well is charged with assault and battery, third-degree.

According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, assault and battery charges, third-degree carries a penalty of not more than $500 fine, or 30 days in jail, or both, unlawful carry of a weapon carries a penalty of not more than $1,000 or not more than one year in prison, or both, assault and battery and aggravated nature carries a penalty of imprisonment of not more than 20 years, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime carries a penalty of mandatory 5-year imprisonment.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department says there were also three juveniles involved, and their cases will be handled in Clarendon Family Court at a later date.

