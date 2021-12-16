Using building blocks” to enhance DUI identification and prosecution in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The official “Sober or Slammer” holiday campaign has kicked off.

The initiative runs through New Year’s Day. It also runs in coordination with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign which begins tomorrow (Friday, December 17). South Carolina officials are hoping to avoid families losing loved ones over Christmas and New Year’s. South Carolina Highway Patrol will conduct a series of public safety checkpoints throughout the state during the holiday period.

This time of year, alcohol is plentiful at parties for the holidays. So, there’s an extra push to not only encourage drivers to not drive when drinking, but the push is also on those officials who need to properly deal with the problem.

The Alcohol Enforcement Team - known as the Midlands AET - and the Cayce Police Department recently sponsored a comprehensive DUI education training program for law enforcement officers from Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, McCormick, Saluda, and Edgefield counties.

It was hosted by the Cayce Police Department and the new police chief, Chris Cowan. The Chief joined WIS TV Midday to talk about how key the training is in the fight against drunk driving.

“In 2019, there were nearly 22,000 DUI arrests made in South Carolina with 283 fatalities involving an alcohol-impaired driver,” said Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan. “The statistics in the Midlands are particularly sobering with the latest numbers from the South Carolina County-Level Profiles on Substance Use-Related Indicators creating one of the highest ever levels of concern by law enforcement. Citizens must change their behaviors and not turn a blind eye to this increasing problem.”

The training was called “Don’t Fear the Dark Side” and was designed as a DUI “building blocks” educational seminar to enhance DUI identification for local law enforcement officers and prosecutors. It also included courtroom training on building better cases to help curb and successfully prosecute DUIs. The three-day training class was taught by Integrated Impaired Driving Solutions.

LRADAC’s Alcohol Enforcement Team sponsored the comprehensive and collaborative approach to help combat DUIs.

The DUI Building Blocks and Don’t Fear the Dark Side classes focus on Impaired Driving Enforcement and courtroom testimony. What makes this training unique is practicing defense attorneys are instructors for the courses.

Chief Cowan says, “Cayce, West Columbia, and Springdale police chiefs believe in partnerships and collaboration. Education of our teams and shared enforcement are paramount.”

