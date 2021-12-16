SkyView
Sumter woman charged in connection to toddler’s death

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a toddler.

Victoria Dukes, 48, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Dukes, a family member, was caring for a 1-year-old girl while the mother was at work.

Officers say that Dukes drove from her Sumter home on December 12 to return the child to her family in Manning. The child was unresponsive when she was given to the family.

The family rushed the girl to McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office, the Sumter Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were notified and are investigating.

Charges could be upgraded pending toxicology results, which could take weeks, according to police.

Dukes was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

