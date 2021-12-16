Police seek suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to people in a store.

The man pictured is accused of showing his genitals to two women at the Dollar Tree on Sunset Boulevard on November 26, according to police.

He left in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota, with an unknown license plate.



Contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email at kheath@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/nRWxkrqYOR — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 16, 2021

If you have any information, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

