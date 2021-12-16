SkyView
Police seek suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store

Police seek suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store
Police seek suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to people in a store.

The man pictured is accused of showing his genitals to two women at the Dollar Tree on Sunset Boulevard on November 26, according to police.

The man left the scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

If you have any information, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

