Reports of shots fired near Eau Claire High School, no injuries, according to Richland One officials

(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is on the 600 Block of Elliott Avenue, close to Eau Claire High School in the Richland One district investigating reports of shots fired near the campus.

CPD says a Shot Spotter system alerted the department of the potential gunfire.

Richland One officials say the reported incident happened at the end of the school day around 3 p.m.

The Columbia Police Department says students were quickly taken to a safe zone as officers continue to determine who is responsible for the incident.

Richland One’s Communications Director, Karen York says there are no injuries of students or staff and the investigation is being led by the Columbia Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

