Reports of shots fired near Eau Claire High School, no injuries, according to Richland One officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is on the 600 Block of Elliott Avenue, close to Eau Claire High School in the Richland One district investigating reports of shots fired near the campus.

CPD says a Shot Spotter system alerted the department of the potential gunfire.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at the 600 block of Elliott Street after receiving a #Shotspotter alert. There have NOT been any reported injuries & no known property damage at this time. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 16, 2021

Richland One officials say the reported incident happened at the end of the school day around 3 p.m.

The Columbia Police Department says students were quickly taken to a safe zone as officers continue to determine who is responsible for the incident.

Richland One’s Communications Director, Karen York says there are no injuries of students or staff and the investigation is being led by the Columbia Police Department.

