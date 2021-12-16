More than $5 million coming to SC airports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than $5 million is coming to the state’s airports from the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that $3 billion from the bill is going to more than 3,000 airports across the country, in all 50 states and territories.

The bill will award the following airports in the Midlands:

Columbia Metropolitan Airport: Nearly $4.2M

Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens: $295K

Fairfield County Airport: $159K

Lexington County Airport: $159K

Orangeburg Municipal Airport: $295K

Woodward Field (Camden): $159K

Lee County-Butters Field Airport: $110K

Sumter Airport: $295K

Santee Cooper Regional (Manning): $159K

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” Pete Buttigieg, US Transportation Secretary said. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

The bill provides $15 billion for airport-related projects that can be invested in runways, taxiways, sustainability projects and more, according to officials. More than $32 million of the $15 billion will be coming to the state.

