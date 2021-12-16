SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

More than $5 million coming to SC airports

FILE PHOTO: Airport Security Checkpoint and directions sign
FILE PHOTO: Airport Security Checkpoint and directions sign(Drew Aunkst)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than $5 million is coming to the state’s airports from the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that $3 billion from the bill is going to more than 3,000 airports across the country, in all 50 states and territories.

The bill will award the following airports in the Midlands:

  • Columbia Metropolitan Airport: Nearly $4.2M
  • Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens: $295K
  • Fairfield County Airport: $159K
  • Lexington County Airport: $159K
  • Orangeburg Municipal Airport: $295K
  • Woodward Field (Camden): $159K
  • Lee County-Butters Field Airport: $110K
  • Sumter Airport: $295K
  • Santee Cooper Regional (Manning): $159K

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” Pete Buttigieg, US Transportation Secretary said. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

The bill provides $15 billion for airport-related projects that can be invested in runways, taxiways, sustainability projects and more, according to officials. More than $32 million of the $15 billion will be coming to the state.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
MUSC: First three cases of omicron variant confirmed in SC
Lexington police seek identity of person of interest in hit-and-run
Woman arrested in connection to Lexington hit-and-run
Today is the day. The 2022 South Carolina football recruiting class will become official.
Full 2022 class, analysis: South Carolina football national signing day
Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Richland Co. woman missing for two months found safe

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
FILE PHOTO: Crime scene tape
Deputies: Gunfight in Newberry County injures bystander
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths Thursday
A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner