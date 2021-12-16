Irmo police looking for suspect and possible victim of public shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is looking for subjects and cars involved with a shooting incident which occurred near the intersection of Friarsgate Blvd. Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting after several witnesses saw a man shoot into a car in front of him at the stop sign.

Officers say both cars fled the scene at high speeds and headed toward SC-6 on Irmo Drive. According to investigators, the man who shot at the other car was possibly driving a silver Dodge Avenger.

Officers who responded to the scene say shell casings and other items of evidence were found and will be processed by investigators.

At this time the Irmo Police Department does not know if anyone was hit during the incident.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance with identifying the subjects and cars. Call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC with any known information on the situation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.