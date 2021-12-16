FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will increase and so will the rain chances over the next few days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Soggy and unsettled weather will stay in the forecast until early next week.

Daytime highs will continue in the 70s Friday and Saturday, cooler air arrives Monday with highs in the 50s.

Dry weather is expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

First Alert Summary

More moisture is moving into the Midlands tonight as a weak upper-level disturbance ushers in light showers.

Highs reach the mid 70s Friday with continued mostly cloudy skies. Chances are around 20% as a cluster of showers linger from overnight into the morning.

Saturday a cold front approaches and there’s a surge of warm air ahead of this front that keeps us under the clouds and brings a 30% chance of some evening showers, the best chance of rain is overnight into Sunday morning with a 60% chance. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday morning the front arrives and we up the rain chance to 60% but by the afternoon we dry up with highs reaching the low 60s.

Colder air pushes in from the northwest overnight lowering temperatures to the low 30s Monday morning. Highs Monday are in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Forecast Update

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Rain Chance 20%

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few evening showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Showers Around (60%). Some clearing for the afternoon and cooler. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Cooler, morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Rain Chance 20%

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some late afternoon showers. Lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 50s.

