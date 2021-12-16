First Alert Forecast: More clouds and warm temps move in before some weekend showers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got plenty of clouds today and temperatures are warming up nicely, into the upper 60s.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s today. There’s a 20% chance of showers.

· We see mid 70s Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

· Mid to upper 70s expected for Saturday, and a 40% chance of some evening showers.

· Sunday morning also has a 40% chance of some showers as a cold front passes through the region.

· Temps are cooler Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

· Much cooler weather expected Monday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the low 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

More moisture is moving into the Midlands today as a weak southern flow takes hold. That brings in more clouds throughout the day and it also warms us up into the upper 60s to low 70s. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle for the afternoon.

Highs reach the mid 70s Friday with continued mostly cloudy skies. Chances of rain are less than 20%.

Saturday a cold front approaches and there’s a surge of warm air ahead of this front that keeps us under the clouds and brings a 40% chance of some evening showers, the best chance of rain is overnight into Sunday morning with a 60% chance. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday morning the front is pushing through and we still have a 40% chance of some rain, but by the afternoon we dry up with highs reaching the low 60s.

Colder air pushes in from the northwest overnight lowering temperatures to 35 Monday morning. Highs Monday are in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with a 20% chance of some showers.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few evening showers (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Morning showers (40%). Some clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Cooler, morning lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of some late afternoon showers. Lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 50s.

