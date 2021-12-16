SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies: Gunfight in Newberry County injures bystander

FILE PHOTO: Crime scene tape
FILE PHOTO: Crime scene tape(WMTV)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bystander was injured after a gunfight in Newberry County, according to deputies.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Bush River Road near Bradbury Way, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating, it was determined that there was a gunfight between two or more people, resulting in the bystander being struck. The victim was medevacked to a local trauma center, according to deputies.

Investigators said they are searching for at least two black males, one of which is thought to be driving a black, four-door Kia and the other a silver Buick.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
MUSC: First three cases of omicron variant confirmed in SC
Lexington police seek identity of person of interest in hit-and-run
Woman arrested in connection to Lexington hit-and-run
Today is the day. The 2022 South Carolina football recruiting class will become official.
Full 2022 class, analysis: South Carolina football national signing day
Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Richland Co. woman missing for two months found safe

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
FILE PHOTO: Airport Security Checkpoint and directions sign
More than $5 million coming to SC airports
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths Thursday
A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner