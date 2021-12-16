Deputies: Gunfight in Newberry County injures bystander

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bystander was injured after a gunfight in Newberry County, according to deputies.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Bush River Road near Bradbury Way, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating, it was determined that there was a gunfight between two or more people, resulting in the bystander being struck. The victim was medevacked to a local trauma center, according to deputies.

Investigators said they are searching for at least two black males, one of which is thought to be driving a black, four-door Kia and the other a silver Buick.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.