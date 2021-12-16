Child’s body found after Aiken Co. house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After fire crews responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a child’s body was found when the fire on scene was extinguished, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office says.

According to the coroner, a house at 26 Independent Blvd. in Aiken was fully engulfed in flames before crews were able to put out the fire resulting in a fatality.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says a child’s body was found around 4 p.m. when the fire was extinguished. The body had extensive thermal injuries inside the home, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the autopsy will be performed Thursday in Newberry for positive identification and an official cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.