SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

5 children die when bouncy castle blown away in Australia

The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.
The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.(Source: Nine News/CNN)
By Nine News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVONPORT, Australia (Nine News/CNN) - Five children are dead and four are critically injured after they fell from a bouncy castle in Australia.

Tasmanian police said wind had lifted it 32 feet in the air.

Two girls and two boys are among the dead. The gender of the fifth child is not known.

Given their grade levels, they’re probably between ages 10 and 12.

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the deaths at Hillcrest Primary School “just shattering. They are just unthinkably heartbreaking. And young children on a fun day out with their families, and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart.”

Copyright 2021 Nine News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
MUSC: First three cases of omicron variant confirmed in SC
Lexington police seek identity of person of interest in hit-and-run
Woman arrested in connection to Lexington hit-and-run
Today is the day. The 2022 South Carolina football recruiting class will become official.
Full 2022 class, analysis: South Carolina football national signing day
Lorraine Garcia, 61, was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on Sept. 13.
Richland Co. woman missing for two months found safe

Latest News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed a tragedy in Australia caused by a bouncy...
'Unthinkably heartbreaking': Australian PM discusses bouncy castle deaths
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritan builds wheelchair ramp for teen
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritans build teen a wheelchair ramp
Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
What you should know about omicron and vaccines