Woman arrested in connection to Lexington hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Lexington involving a pedestrian.

Sha’Keela Nyjeh Caldwell, 19, of West Columbia, is charged with hit-and-run of a pedestrian and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to the Lexington County Police Department.

The incident happened on December 6 at East Main Street and North Lake Drive, according to police.

Police officers thanked those who provided tips.

