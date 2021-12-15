Woman arrested in connection to Lexington hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Lexington involving a pedestrian.
Sha’Keela Nyjeh Caldwell, 19, of West Columbia, is charged with hit-and-run of a pedestrian and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to the Lexington County Police Department.
The incident happened on December 6 at East Main Street and North Lake Drive, according to police.
Police officers thanked those who provided tips.
