With hope for the future, family displaced by Midlands fire looks to rebuild

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the wake of Monday’s fire that displaced eight families from their homes at the Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road, those affected are picking up the pieces.

One such family is the Williams family. Keyshauna Williams has lived at Gleneagle for the past year with three of her sons and said she’s hurting. She doesn’t feel anger at anyone about the situation, but instead a sense of bewilderment.

She’s been asking herself “why me” since she got home from work on Monday night.

“I pulled up and all I saw was fire and fire trucks,” Williams said. “And I can’t begin to describe the amount of hurt I felt that everything I worked so hard for was literally in flames.”

On Tuesday, all that was left at this unit was broken, glass, scraps of wood, and debris.

Williams had just put up a Christmas tree in her apartment, and when she returned on Tuesday, each present was soaked.

The family said despite the fact that they lost heirlooms in the damage like portraits and a bible that had been passed down for generations, they have faith that they’ll be okay.

“Nobody lost their lives,” Lula Grant, Williams’ mother, said. “Material things we can get it back. But we couldn’t get back a life. That’s the conversation we had this morning.”

Williams’ mother was at home with her grandsons when she got a knock on the door that changed her life.

“They were telling me the place was on fire,” she said. “By the time I got back down the hall to get my grandsons, it was just full of smoke.”

Grant hopes that people will step up and help those affected, not for a handout, but just “a helping hand.”

“So what do we do?” she asked. “It’s Christmastime. We got families with kids. As for me and my family, all of mine are almost grown. But what about the small kids? You know, where’s the love in the community? You know somebody needs to reach out and help us do something. I got the clothes on my back. I went to Walmart. But what about the people that don’t have money?”

Williams booked a hotel for her family last night, but she’s unsure how long they’ll stay there or what the next steps are for them beyond that.

“I’m just completely lost,” she said. “I don’t know where to start to restart.”

Williams said her faith, her children and the outpouring of support from friends and family have kept her going.

“My faith by far and my kids,” she said. “They’ve been my shoulder to lean on when I’m having a breakdown, they’re right there holding me saying ‘We’re going to get through this, mom.’”

Despite the immense loss, Grant is hopeful for the future.

“I believe in prayer and I believe in God,” she said. “And everything happens for a reason. So that gives me hope. Because it could have been our lives that were lost.”

Sunbelt Properties, the management group behind Gleneagle Apartments, is accepting donations of essentials, clothes and toys for those displaced by the fire. Donations can be dropped off at their leasing office on St. Andrews Road every day this week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

