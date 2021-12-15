SkyView
WATCH: Two wanted in connection to separate armed robberies in Richland County

Suspect pointing firearm at Dollar General Employee
Suspect pointing firearm at Dollar General Employee(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two individuals are wanted in connection to two separate armed robberies in Richland County.

The first incident happened on December 8 at the Dollar General at 2324 Decker Boulevard around 8 a.m.

The suspect walked into the store and picked up some items. He then proceeded to the checkout area where pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the cashier and demanded the money. The cashier placed the money in a bag and the man left the store, according to deputies.

The second incident happened on December 12 at the Dollar General at 9221 Two Notch Road just before 9 p.m.

Deputies say a man entered the store and pulled a knife on two employees. He made them go behind the counter and open the cash drawer.

After taking the money, he made the employees walk to the back of the store before he left, according to deputies.

At this time, deputies do not believe the two incidents to be related.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

