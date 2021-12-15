State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first patients in South Carolina confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant were fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot.

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said all three patients were adults and had mild symptoms.

“When we say mild symptoms when talking about COVID-19, we’re talking about things that first of all aren’t going to make you feel like you need to go to the hospital and potentially be admitted,” Traxler said. “So things you’re not experiencing, a significant shortness of breath or significant chest pain, things like that.”

The Medical University of South Carolina announced earlier on Wednesday two of the three patients had received two vaccine doses and the third received one dose. But one is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive the second dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It is three cases, all of them in the Lowcountry. Two out the three were fully vaccinated, but not boosted, and one had only one dose of the vaccine,” MUSC Molecular Pathology Lab Director Dr. Julie Hirschhorn said.

MUSC said in an earlier release the cases were detected in patients from Charleston, North Charleston and on Johns Island. The first Omicron case in the state involved a COVID sample collected for testing on Dec. 4, MUSC said, which means the fast-spreading variant has been here for at least a couple of weeks.

The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state.

MUSC said its Molecular Pathology Laboratory detected the cases.

Traxler said getting fully vaccinated and boosted are the most important things people can do to protect themselves from omicron.

“Please, if you are not already fully vaccinated and you’re over your five years old or over, please get fully vaccinated, and if you are fully vaccinated, and it’s been the appropriate amount of time, you’re an adult or even 16 and over now, please get your booster shot,” Traxler said. We know especially that getting your booster shot really helps to increase your antibody levels and your protection against the omicron variant.

She said even fully vaccinated people who have received their booster shot should consider wearing a face covering as an extra layer of protection.

You should not count on natural immunity alone, Traxler said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first U.S. case of the variant was identified on Dec. 1. As of December 8, just one week later, cases had been reported from across the country, with 22 states reporting at least one case.

