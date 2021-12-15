South Carolina football recruiting national signing day: live updates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/The Big Spur) - Today is the day. The 2022 South Carolina football recruiting class will become official.

First-year head coach Shane Beamer has made an immediate impact on the organization, leading the team to their first bowl game since the Belk Bowl in 2018.

Just days ago, the Shane Beamer effect took full force, as former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner transferred to the university.

Today, fans around the nation watch closely to see if that magic will continue as the Gamecocks officially welcome the 2022 recruiting class.

The Gamecocks began announcing their signees around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In this story, we’ll update everyone on each player as their National Letters of Intent are approved by the school.

QB Braden Davis (Middletown, Del./Meddletown) - 7:11 A.M.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.8960 (No. 322 nationally)

247Sports: Three-star, 87

Height/Weight: 6-5, 195

Commitment date: April 30, 2021

Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Penn State

Why South Carolina?: “I just can’t wait until I’m down here for good and actually going through it, instead of just looking at it from the outside. … Just really seeing how genuine everybody is, everybody here is just really good people. You can tell everybody is invested in the program and getting better. Everybody is just looking out for each other, which I love.”

OL Cason Henry (Marietta, Ga./Walton) - 7:16 A.M.

247Sports Composite: Three-star, 0.8551

247Sports: Three-star, 86

Height/Weight: 6-6, 290

Commitment date: June 26, 2021

Notable offers: East Carolina, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech

Why South Carolina?: “I visited (South Carolina) and it felt more like home than anywhere else. The coaching staff was more approachable than any other, like easier to talk to and I felt more comfortable with the coaches. They were more - they were on a mission, and they know what they’re building. They know what they’re trying to build. Coach (Greg) Adkins is a great o-line coach. I’ll obviously be in good hands with him. Coach (Shane) Beamer is a great head coach. He cares about his guys and stuff like that, so it’s kind of like a family environment, which is kind of what I was looking for.”

DB Kajauan Banks (Tallahassee, Fla./Amos P. Godby) - 7:47 A.M.

247Sports Composite: Three-star, 0.8743 (No. 572)

247Sports: Three-star, 88

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170

Commitment date: May 15, 2021

Notable offers: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Why South Carolina?: “I just feel like its the best fit for me,. The coaches have kept in touch with me since the first day that they started recruiting me. I just feel like they can develop me and get me to the next level. “I’m really excited to learn from [Coach Gray] because I have seen him put some good DBs in the NFL. I feel like Coach Beamer is just building his program up the right way.”

