Richland Co. woman missing for two months found safe

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a woman missing for more than two months has been found safe.

Lorraine Garcia, 61, was reported missing after leaving the Prisma Health Hospital-Richland location on September 13. Due to her health conditions, it was believed that she may have been endangered.

RCSD said in part:

