Public housing resident ends up with high bill after water leak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia Housing tenant says he has a water leak and a bill higher than usual, and no one fixing the problem.

Sidney Green has lived in Archie Drive public housing for four years and says he’s never had an issue with his water bill.

Green says he contacted Columbia Housing, and a plumber came to his house last Thursday. He says the plumber claimed to fix a leaking water spigot and water line to the washing machine, but the meter continues to run.

The last bill he received was up to $108.38, and he says it’s continually gone up from $37.45 in May.

Green says he called the water company expecting a rate increase, but instead found out he was losing 18 gallons of water an hour.

All while Green says he is paying money he doesn’t have for a high water bill.

“It’s hurtful because I pay my rent on time. Columbia Housing is responsible and they’ve known about it since December 2 and no one fixed it yet and I’m continuing to get in debt for something that is not my problem,” Green said.

Columbia Housing came to Green’s house with a plumber Tuesday who now say the leak is due to a running toilet, and while WIS was there to report, Columbia Housing said Green would receive a new toilet.

Green now says the housing authority has since installed a new toilet, but the meter is still running so the problem isn’t fixed.

Columbia Housing says Green’s water bill will be adjusted so he doesn’t have to pay for the leak.

Columbia Water says it is not the responsibility of the water company to fix the leak because their area of responsibility stops at the meter.

