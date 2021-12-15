SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

MUSC: First three cases of omicron variant confirmed in SC

The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials say it’s only a matter of time.(WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina have identified three cases of the omicron variant.

Medical officials say scientists have been continuously processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis to check for mutations and variants. The cases were found this week.

Officials did not say where the cases were documented.

Experts will be briefing the public on the variant at 12:30 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say that that man was not inside that home on Blackthorn Drive near I-20.
Deputies arrest man accused of threatening family member in Gilbert
FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC
Officials say the fire is burning at the Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road and is not...
16 adults, 13 children displaced after Midlands fire, officials say
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
Former NFL player who killed 6 in Rock Hill suffered from Stage 2 CTE, officials say
Crash on I-26 blocks traffic
Crash blocks left lane on I-26

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 1,900 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 9.2%
Education Funding Recommendations
VIDEO: Recommendations for SC’s education sales tax aimed at getting schools back on track after COVID-disrupted years
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Give the gift of life! WIS hosts Holiday Blood Drive
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday