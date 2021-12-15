Midlands man arrested on child abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man in the Midlands was arrested on 15 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say Ajshini Jamison, 22, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest with the assistance of the Attorney General, according to Attorney General Wilson’s office.

Investigators say Jamison distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, and Attorney General Wilson says all defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they are proven guilty.

