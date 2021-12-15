SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Midlands legend, coach George Glymph dies

George Glymph, Courtesy of the Richland One School District
George Glymph, Courtesy of the Richland One School District
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legendary Midlands coach George Glymph has passed away, a source confirmed to WIS.

Glymph was a former Eau Claire High School teacher and coach who was named Coach of the Year 25 times in basketball, track and field and cross-country track.

While coaching Eau Claire’s basketball team, Glymph won five state championships. He was a member of seven halls of fame and spent a decade coaching in the NBA.

The last time WIS spoke to Glymph was in 2010 when he was volunteering at Midlands schools. He said:

I’m just trying to give back some of the knowledge I’ve been fortunate to receive. I’m having a blast, I’m having a great time.

Chairman of the Richland One Board of School Commissioners released a statement Wednesday evening:

“The Richland One family was saddened to learn of the passing of Richland One Hall of Fame member George E. Glymph. Coach Glymph, who was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, was a legendary boys basketball coach at Eau Claire High School where he led teams to five state championship titles. Beyond his many accomplishments and accolades as a basketball coach, Coach Glymph was a teacher, a mentor and an inspiration to so many people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and former students during their time of mourning.”

No information was released on Glymph’s cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say that that man was not inside that home on Blackthorn Drive near I-20.
Deputies arrest man accused of threatening family member in Gilbert
FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC
Officials say the fire is burning at the Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road and is not...
16 adults, 13 children displaced after Midlands fire, officials say
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
MUSC: First three cases of omicron variant confirmed in SC
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
Former NFL player who killed 6 in Rock Hill suffered from Stage 2 CTE, officials say

Latest News

In front of family and friends, the Michigan signee became overwhelmed with emotion fulfilling...
Signing day around the Midlands
This marks the third time Staley has been honored with the title.
Dawn Staley named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year
Today is the day. The 2022 Clemson football recruiting class will become official.
Full 2022 class, analysis: Clemson football national signing day
Today is the day. The 2022 South Carolina football recruiting class will become official.
Full 2022 class, analysis: South Carolina football national signing day