Midlands legend, coach George Glymph dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legendary Midlands coach George Glymph has passed away, a source confirmed to WIS.

Glymph was a former Eau Claire High School teacher and coach who was named Coach of the Year 25 times in basketball, track and field and cross-country track.

While coaching Eau Claire’s basketball team, Glymph won five state championships. He was a member of seven halls of fame and spent a decade coaching in the NBA.

The last time WIS spoke to Glymph was in 2010 when he was volunteering at Midlands schools. He said:

I’m just trying to give back some of the knowledge I’ve been fortunate to receive. I’m having a blast, I’m having a great time.

Chairman of the Richland One Board of School Commissioners released a statement Wednesday evening:

“The Richland One family was saddened to learn of the passing of Richland One Hall of Fame member George E. Glymph. Coach Glymph, who was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, was a legendary boys basketball coach at Eau Claire High School where he led teams to five state championship titles. Beyond his many accomplishments and accolades as a basketball coach, Coach Glymph was a teacher, a mentor and an inspiration to so many people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and former students during their time of mourning.”

No information was released on Glymph’s cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.