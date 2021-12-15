SkyView
Man wanted in connection to breaking into gas station, stealing cigarettes

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing boxes of cigarettes.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of November 29 at the Murphy gas station at 4546 Hardscrabble Road.

Deputies say the man came to the store three times before finally entering. he is said to have thrown an object at the front doors in an effort to break them. The second time, he rammed his vehicle into the doors.

The suspect then drove away and returned a third time and entered the store.

While inside the store, the man grabbed three large boxes of cigarettes, put them in his car and drove away in a silver Chevrolet sedan with front-end damage, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

