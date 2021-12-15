Lexington One District officials discuss security and safety following incidents

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington School District One board talked about safety and security following a lockdown a White Knoll High School back in November.

It was not just board leaders presenting in the meeting, security officials with the district along with counseling support staff discussed what’s being done in regards to school threats and mental health in students.

Threat assessment screenings were a topic for L1 security officials, they said a large portion of tips they received came after school hours were over. Adding no matter what time they received a credible threat that it was handled properly by involving law enforcement and investigating it.

Some parents at the meeting asked school officials for more transparency when it comes to the safety of their children.

This meeting comes just a few weeks after Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old male student after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to White Knoll High School. Deputies also arrested a 15-year-old student for possession of a knife.

In October, a loaded gun was also found at Carolina Springs Middle School, another school in the district.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.