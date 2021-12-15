SkyView
Foundation pays off 3 mortgages for Myrtle Beach, Pee Dee fallen first responders

Tunnel to Towers Season of Hope 2021
Tunnel to Towers Season of Hope 2021(Tunnel to Towers)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages on three South Carolina homes of fallen first responders.

These pay-offs are part of Tunnel to Towers’ third annual Season of Hope, which celebrates the holiday season by delivering mortgage-free homes or mortgage-payoffs to the families of America’s heroes who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid, in full, the mortgages of:

NMB Dept. of Public Safety
NMB Dept. of Public Safety(NMB Dept. of Public Safety)
Deputy Sheriff Price Marion County
Deputy Sheriff Price Marion County(MCSO)
Det. Giery, NYPD
Det. Giery, NYPD(NYPD)

According to the website, in 2021, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will have paid off over 60 mortgages for the families with young children of our nation’s heroes for the third annual Season of Hope. Tunnel to Towers says it will have paid off 200 mortgages in full before the end of the year.

