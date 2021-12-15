SkyView
Dawn Staley named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year

This marks the third time Staley has been honored with the title.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year in recognition of coaching the gold-medal winning USA Basketball team in 2021.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich was also recognized for this award for his leadership in the men’s USA Basketball team.

This marks the third time Staley has been honored with the title.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by USA Basketball and even more so to share this award with Gregg Popovich,” Staley said. “I got the best of both worlds this year with the AmeriCup team of college players and the Olympic team, who both came in with a team-first mentality that was fun to coach and help them to gold medals.”

Staley’s top-ranked Gamecocks are back in action on Wed., Dec. 15, at No. 15 Duke.

Action at Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 7 p.m. with the game airing on ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

