Clemson football recruiting national signing day: live updates
CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The 2022 Clemson football recruiting is official as of Wednesday afternoon.
Head coach Dabo Swinney has led his team to yet another winning season. The team will make a trip to the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando in late December.
Just a week ago, Swinney lost his incredible defensive coordinator to a head coaching position at Oklahoma. The Tigers look to rebound from their coaching staff loss with yet another successful recruiting class.
“We have a super talented team coming back next year,” Swinney said. “To be able to have this group is going to be really helpful for us.”
Fans around the nation watched closely to see if the paranormal recruitment of the Tigers could continue as they officially welcomed the 2022 recruiting class.
Sure enough, that persistency proved true yet again as the Tigers landed the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the country, Cade Klubnik.
“He’s special. He’s magical,” said Swinney. “He reminds me so much of Deshaun [Watson],” said Swinney. “Just his traits, his attributes as a quarterback. His frame, his build coming out of high school... very similar. Cade is faster than Deshaun. Very, very similar skillsets.”
Another notable signing for the Tigers came as they landed two four-star wide receivers -- South Carolina natives Adam Randall and Antonio Williams.
“Two great receivers who wanted to come to Clemson,” Swinney said. “Dynamic. Both of them. Both of them are very dynamic. Adams played quarterback, wildcat... did a little bit of everything. Anticipate those guys to bring a very diverse skill set to the position.”
The Tigers began announcing their signees around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Below, in order, are each of the players who signed their National Letters of Intent as they were approved by the school.
TE Josh Sapp (Greenville, S.C./Greenville High) - 7:08 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Three-star, 0.8431 (No. 1296 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 230
Commitment date: Oct. 10, 2021
Notable offers: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina
CB Jeadyn Lukus (Mauldin, S.C./Mauldin) - 7:25 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9815 (No. 39 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185
Commitment date: July 28, 2021
Notable offers: Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas
OL Collin Sadler (Greenville, S.C./Greenville High) - 7:36 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9440 (No. 135 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 285
Commitment date: Nov. 2, 2020
Notable offers: Alabama, Appalachian State, Arizona State
LB Wade Woodaz (Tampa, Fla./Jesuit) - 7:43 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9688 (No. 687 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 205
Commitment date: Nov. 25, 2021
Notable offers: Louisville, Utah, Air Force
WR Adam Randall (Myrtle Beach/Myrtle Beach High School) - 7:55 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9507 (No. 119 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215
Commitment date: Dec. 25, 2020
Notable offers: Akron, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina
K Robert Gunn III (Largo, Fla./Pinellas Park High School) - 8:04 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Three-star, 0.8054 (No. 1847 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 165
Commitment date: June 14, 2021
Notable offers: Air Force, Army, Navy
WR Antonio Williams (Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork) - 8:12 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9444 (No. 133 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180
Commitment date: Dec. 9, 2021
Notable offers: South Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss
CB Toriano Pride Jr. (East Saint Louis, IL/East St. Louis) - 8:39 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9677 (No. 77 nationally)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185
Commitment date: Dec. 15, 2021
Notable offers: Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas
P Jackson Smith (Saraland, Ala./Saraland) - 8:46 a.m.
247Sports Composite: N/A
Height/Weight: 6-5, 227
Commitment date: July 27, 2021
Notable offers: Southern Miss
S Sherrod Covil (Chesapeake, Va./Oscar Smith) - 8:52 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9677 (No. 178 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185
Commitment date: June 17, 2021
Notable offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn
OL Blake Miller (Strongsville, O.H./Strongsville High School) - 9:07 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9172 (No. 211 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 315
Commitment date: Oct. 28, 2020
Notable offers: Akron, Arizona State, Auburn
QB Cade Klubnik (Austin, T.X./Westlake High School) - 9:19 a.m.
247Sports Composite: Five-star (No. 18 nationally)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 186
Commitment date: March 2, 2021
Notable offers: Arizona, Auburn, Arkansas
