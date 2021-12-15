Clemson football recruiting national signing day: live updates

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The 2022 Clemson football recruiting is official as of Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has led his team to yet another winning season. The team will make a trip to the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando in late December.

Just a week ago, Swinney lost his incredible defensive coordinator to a head coaching position at Oklahoma. The Tigers look to rebound from their coaching staff loss with yet another successful recruiting class.

“We have a super talented team coming back next year,” Swinney said. “To be able to have this group is going to be really helpful for us.”

Fans around the nation watched closely to see if the paranormal recruitment of the Tigers could continue as they officially welcomed the 2022 recruiting class.

Sure enough, that persistency proved true yet again as the Tigers landed the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the country, Cade Klubnik.

“He’s special. He’s magical,” said Swinney. “He reminds me so much of Deshaun [Watson],” said Swinney. “Just his traits, his attributes as a quarterback. His frame, his build coming out of high school... very similar. Cade is faster than Deshaun. Very, very similar skillsets.”

Another notable signing for the Tigers came as they landed two four-star wide receivers -- South Carolina natives Adam Randall and Antonio Williams.

“Two great receivers who wanted to come to Clemson,” Swinney said. “Dynamic. Both of them. Both of them are very dynamic. Adams played quarterback, wildcat... did a little bit of everything. Anticipate those guys to bring a very diverse skill set to the position.”

The Tigers began announcing their signees around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Below, in order, are each of the players who signed their National Letters of Intent as they were approved by the school.

TE Josh Sapp (Greenville, S.C./Greenville High) - 7:08 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Three-star, 0.8431 (No. 1296 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 230

Commitment date: Oct. 10, 2021

Notable offers: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina

CB Jeadyn Lukus (Mauldin, S.C./Mauldin) - 7:25 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9815 (No. 39 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 185

Commitment date: July 28, 2021

Notable offers: Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas

OL Collin Sadler (Greenville, S.C./Greenville High) - 7:36 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9440 (No. 135 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 285

Commitment date: Nov. 2, 2020

Notable offers: Alabama, Appalachian State, Arizona State

LB Wade Woodaz (Tampa, Fla./Jesuit) - 7:43 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9688 (No. 687 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 205

Commitment date: Nov. 25, 2021

Notable offers: Louisville, Utah, Air Force

WR Adam Randall (Myrtle Beach/Myrtle Beach High School) - 7:55 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9507 (No. 119 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

Commitment date: Dec. 25, 2020

Notable offers: Akron, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina

K Robert Gunn III (Largo, Fla./Pinellas Park High School) - 8:04 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Three-star, 0.8054 (No. 1847 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 165

Commitment date: June 14, 2021

Notable offers: Air Force, Army, Navy

WR Antonio Williams (Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork) - 8:12 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9444 (No. 133 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

Commitment date: Dec. 9, 2021

Notable offers: South Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss

CB Toriano Pride Jr. (East Saint Louis, IL/East St. Louis) - 8:39 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9677 (No. 77 nationally)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185

Commitment date: Dec. 15, 2021

Notable offers: Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas

From St. Louis to Clemson!



Welcome to the family, @toriano2x‼️ pic.twitter.com/kIPEoLgxrT — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 15, 2021

P Jackson Smith (Saraland, Ala./Saraland) - 8:46 a.m.

247Sports Composite: N/A

Height/Weight: 6-5, 227

Commitment date: July 27, 2021

Notable offers: Southern Miss

S Sherrod Covil (Chesapeake, Va./Oscar Smith) - 8:52 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9677 (No. 178 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 185

Commitment date: June 17, 2021

Notable offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn

OL Blake Miller (Strongsville, O.H./Strongsville High School) - 9:07 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Four-star, 0.9172 (No. 211 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 315

Commitment date: Oct. 28, 2020

Notable offers: Akron, Arizona State, Auburn

Coming to us from Ohio. Welcome to the family, @BlakeMillerOT‼️ pic.twitter.com/Uoz7T5fOHY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 15, 2021

QB Cade Klubnik (Austin, T.X./Westlake High School) - 9:19 a.m.

247Sports Composite: Five-star (No. 18 nationally)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 186

Commitment date: March 2, 2021

Notable offers: Arizona, Auburn, Arkansas

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.