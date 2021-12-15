SkyView
Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days

Not much was left after a fire ravaged a house on Dec. 15 outside New Ellenton.
By Clare Allen
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child died Wednesday in a house fire afternoon outside New Ellenton, the fifth victim of a local blaze in 12 days. Her mother was injured in a crash nearby soon after trying to get to the scene.

Crews responded to the fire call around 3:30 p.m. to 26 Independent Boulevard. That’s just off Chime Bell Church Road about a mile from Silver Bluff High School.

The only way to describe this scene is tragic. Just 10 days away from Christmas. A neighbor we spoke with says it all happened so fast.

Investigators searched through the night for clues to find out what caused this family’s home to ignite Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbor we spoke with didn’t want to be named, but says he saw the child, around 10 years old get off the school bus just minutes before the fire happened. He says he was reading his Bible when another neighbor knocked on his door telling him the house next door was on fire and someone was trapped inside.

Fire officials say when they arrived at the home it was fully engulfed with flames.

It took Silver Bluff Fire Department about an hour and a half to control the fire. When they were finally able to make it inside they found the child’s remains in the home.

Neighbors say it was gut-wrenching watching family members arrive on the scene.

Fire officials aren’t sure yet what sparked the fire but they do say it appears to have started in the front of the home. Fire officials couldn’t confirm if there were any smoke detectors due to the damage.

We know there were injuries reported in the crash involving the mother but we aren’t sure yet how bad those injuries are or if the mom was injured.

The deadly fire is still under investigation and no other details have been released at this time.

It comes during the peak fire season, when weather cools down and people try to stay warm.

Just past week and a half, three people in the river region died in house fires.

And the Red Cross says in just the past few days, it’s helped 12 families who’ve lost their homes.

It’s a trend emergency responders see every winter.

Last week at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta, seven families lost their homes when a fire destroyed one of the buildings.

“Literally this past week, we have responded to 12 families just in the past week who have lost their homes to home fires,” said Susan Everitt, executive director of the Red Cross in Augusta.

According to the Augusta Fire Department, as temperatures drop, the risk for home fires heats up.

Already this month, the department has responded to 15 fire-related calls. Last December, crews responded to 20 calls total for the month.

So calls are coming at a faster pace than a year ago. For every serious fire they respond to, so does Red Cross.

“We respond to about 250 home fires every single year. So it’s literally five a week. But this past week, we responded to 12, so that is definitely an uptick. But we’re hoping that is not a trend that we’re gonna see continuing,” said Everitt.

The main reason we see more fires in the winter months is because people are trying to keep warm.

“You’re turning your heaters on maybe for the first time. There’s some clothes lying next to it or books or magazines or something that catches fire,” Everitt said.

Cooking is another top cause, as well as electrical issues.

The Augusta Fire Department says to be careful when cooking and make sure you don’t overload power outlets. When it comes to space heaters, keep them off of carpet or rugs and don’t use them if they’re too old.

“If you have a working smoke alarm, you have about double the chances of surviving because you get that early detection, that early notice. So if you have a smoke alarm, just take a second to test it,” said Everitt.

If you don’t have a working smoke detector the Red Cross or the fire department can give you one. You just have to give them a call.

