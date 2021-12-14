SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman survives after being given 10% chance to live while battling delta variant

By Jasmine Ramirez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona said it’s a miracle she’s alive after a long battle with the delta variant of COVID-19.

According to KOLD, retired athlete Jen Beck was hospitalized for more than four months and was on the brink of death after contracting COVID.

“I was given a 10% chance of survival,” Beck said. “When they had to do dialysis, I had a less than 2% chance of survival. They took my sister and girlfriend into the chapel at TMC to talk about pulling the plug and planning my funeral.”

She said the delta variant caused extreme complications and part of her lung had to be removed.

“I had Klebsiella pneumonia, fungal infection, bilateral pleural effusion, my entire chest cavity filled with fluid and MRSA all in my lungs,” she explained.

With all odds against her, Beck managed to pull through and was able to go home in November.

“I was learning how to walk, use my hands, how to feed myself because I was bedridden for 15 weeks,” she said.

Beck said she didn’t get vaccinated before she got sick but has since received the first dose.

“It’s a personal choice, and obviously the goal is to not wind up like me,” she said.

Beck said her near-death experience has taught her to never take anything for granted.

“Everything happens for a reason. I don’t know if I needed to be knocked down a peg or if my story is able to help others,” she said.

She’s hopeful her story of survival will help others stay optimistic.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the fire is burning at the Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road and is not...
16 adults, 13 children displaced after Midlands fire, officials say
Deputies responded to 7708 Fairfield Rd. (Felicity’s Bar) near Oaks Hill Golf Club for reports...
Woman shot, killed at Richland Co. bar Sunday morning
The sole suspect in the case, Tyrone Durham, was previously in a relationship with Jazzmyne. He...
Mother speaks out against domestic violence after daughters killed in shooting
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released
FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

Latest News

.
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is...
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6
Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly...
Holiday shipping deadlines approaching
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50