Twitter reaction: Spencer Rattler commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - South Carolina shook the college football Twitterverse on Monday night when Oklahoma quarterback transfer Spencer Rattler made his commitment to the program. Rattler made his announcement shortly after 9 p.m. as he made his pledge to the Gamecocks and first-year head coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer was the tight ends coach for the Sooners during Rattler’s first year when he was named National Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports and was a Freshman All-American by multiple publications. The two are obviously very familiar with each other, and Rattler chose to continue his career with a familiar face.

The Gamecocks were in desperate need of a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and Beamer came through to land the former five-star prospect. Rattler, because of his free year in 2020 due to Covid, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Here are some of the bigger reactions from Twitter, both from a local and national standpoint.

South Carolina now has the No. 5 transfer class for the 2022 cycle. @GamecockFB’s overall class is ranked No. 15.



Shane Beamer magic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WZ1I7qj3ry — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 14, 2021

What we are building is special…It ain’t for everybody! #WelcomeHome — Coach Justin Stepp (@coachjstepp) December 14, 2021

Former OU assistant Shane Beamer landing two big additions for his program at South Carolina: QB Spencer Rattler and TE Austin Stogner, who both say they are transferring to South Carolina. Lots of reason for excitement around the Gamecocks right now. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 14, 2021

Shane Beamer just went head to head and beat Southern Cal, UCLA, & more for Spencer Rattler and Ohio State with Austin Stogner and got both of them.



This coming after going to Mississippi for Stone Blanton & Maryland for Jaishawn Barham.



That can't be understated. Massive week. — Atlanta Sports Guy (@Atlantasportguy) December 14, 2021

Lincoln Riley was scared of coming to the SEC.



Nice to see that didn’t rub off on Spencer Rattler — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 14, 2021

Yooooo Coach Beamer did that, I’m excited to see this trio work !! @SpencerRattler @austin_stogner @CoachSBeamer — Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) December 14, 2021

Spencer Rattler knew Shane Beamer when Beamer was an offensive assistant at OU. Beamer is beloved by players. Rattler brings QB talent to a team that upset Florida and Auburn. What's more? Austin Stogner joins them.



Winning moves for South Carolina. The Gamecocks will be fun. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 14, 2021

SPENCER RATTLER AND AUSTIN STOGNER ARE GAMECOCKS!!!!!



MOOD: pic.twitter.com/u2Q9K9qqFX — Evan (@Big_Eazzzzy) December 14, 2021

Wow. Spencer Rattler coming to the SEC. https://t.co/SqbAZOwXjZ — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 14, 2021

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler and TE Austin Stogner both announce they are transferring to South Carolina.



Two big additions for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 14, 2021

The last Spencer Rattler to Austin Stogner TD pass with the #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/lG9n7CsiUI — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) December 14, 2021

Spencer Rattler is the highest-rated QB the #Gamecocks have ever signed.



Merry Christmas. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 14, 2021

Spencer Rattler is transferring to the University of South Carolina 👀pic.twitter.com/A8P6sBbrWY — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 14, 2021

1 year ago, Shane Beamer took over a 2-8 team w/ the 79th ranked recruiting class.



Since then, he’s gotten the Gamecocks to a bowl game (w/ upset Ws over Florida & Auburn), currently has the 12th ranked recruiting class, and just landed 5-star QB transfer Spencer Rattler.



🚂🚂 — Evan Birchmore (@EvanBirchmore) December 14, 2021

So South Carolina could go from having to start a GA at QB in 2021 to starting last summer's preseason Heisman favorite in 2022. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 14, 2021

Coming soon to Columbia, South Carolina @GamecockFB



pic.twitter.com/cLoIhHB8O7 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 14, 2021

#BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner have announced they’re transferring to @GamecockFB 🔥🔥 https://t.co/q7WvD7dNhm pic.twitter.com/yztZkoOxMI — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 14, 2021

