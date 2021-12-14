SkyView
Twitter reaction: Spencer Rattler commits to South Carolina

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) carries against Missouri State defenders Ferrin...
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) carries against Missouri State defenders Ferrin Manulelua (5), Michael Pope (97), and Von Young (54) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By John Whittle
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (The Big Spur) - South Carolina shook the college football Twitterverse on Monday night when Oklahoma quarterback transfer Spencer Rattler made his commitment to the program. Rattler made his announcement shortly after 9 p.m. as he made his pledge to the Gamecocks and first-year head coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer was the tight ends coach for the Sooners during Rattler’s first year when he was named National Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports and was a Freshman All-American by multiple publications. The two are obviously very familiar with each other, and Rattler chose to continue his career with a familiar face.

The Gamecocks were in desperate need of a quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and Beamer came through to land the former five-star prospect. Rattler, because of his free year in 2020 due to Covid, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Here are some of the bigger reactions from Twitter, both from a local and national standpoint.

