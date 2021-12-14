Threats against Midlands school determined to be rumor

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said they’ve investigated and found that a threat of gun violence against Lakewood High School was not credible.

The investigation into the threat began after a school resource officer and the school’s administration were told that a threat was posted to social media.

The student who was alleged to be involved was searched, interviewed and had his locker searched, according to deputies. Nothing was found.

“Unfortunately, this is one of many threats of school violence that have been reported within the last few weeks and they seem to be increasing,” said Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “Incidents of this nature disrupt school operations and make the community feel uneasy so we commend those who immediately alert school officials and law enforcement so that investigations can quickly begin.”

Dennis stated that all threats of violence are taken seriously and those responsible are held accountable according to the law.

No charges were announced by deputies.

Dennis asked that parents teach their children about gun safety and encourage students to speak to counselors.

