Riverbanks Zoo saddened by loss of beloved tiger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tiger who has spent the last 9 years in the Midlands with the Riverbanks Zoo has died, the staff released in a statement Tuesday.

A male Amur, Siberian tiger, Vitali, was described by staff members of the zoo as a tremendous ambassador for his species, often impressing guests with his size, presence, and beauty.

“He also enjoyed a good, long cat nap, especially on a giant fluffy bed. He had a grumpy, but sweet presence often greeting Koshka, the female tiger, with low grumbles and sweet loving eyes,” Catherine, a Riverbanks Zoo animal care supervisor said.

The Riverbanks Zoo says Vitali will be missed by the entire staff and community.

The Riverbanks Zoo & Garden has raised and bred tigers since its opening in 1974.

Vitali was an Amur tiger, known as the largest living cats with males weighing up to 670 pounds. Amur tigers are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

