SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Riverbanks Zoo saddened by loss of beloved tiger

A male Amur, Siberian tiger, Vitali, was described by staff members of the zoo as a tremendous...
A male Amur, Siberian tiger, Vitali, was described by staff members of the zoo as a tremendous ambassador for his species, often impressing guests with his size, presence, and beauty.(Richard W. Rokes | The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tiger who has spent the last 9 years in the Midlands with the Riverbanks Zoo has died, the staff released in a statement Tuesday.

A male Amur, Siberian tiger, Vitali, was described by staff members of the zoo as a tremendous ambassador for his species, often impressing guests with his size, presence, and beauty.

“He also enjoyed a good, long cat nap, especially on a giant fluffy bed. He had a grumpy, but sweet presence often greeting Koshka, the female tiger, with low grumbles and sweet loving eyes,” Catherine, a Riverbanks Zoo animal care supervisor said.

The Riverbanks Zoo says Vitali will be missed by the entire staff and community.

The Riverbanks Zoo & Garden has raised and bred tigers since its opening in 1974.

Vitali was an Amur tiger, known as the largest living cats with males weighing up to 670 pounds. Amur tigers are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials say the fire is burning at the Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road and is not...
16 adults, 13 children displaced after Midlands fire, officials say
Deputies responded to 7708 Fairfield Rd. (Felicity’s Bar) near Oaks Hill Golf Club for reports...
Woman shot, killed at Richland Co. bar Sunday morning
FILE PHOTO - 09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released
The sole suspect in the case, Tyrone Durham, was previously in a relationship with Jazzmyne. He...
Mother speaks out against domestic violence after daughters killed in shooting

Latest News

Grinding of the Greens
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Put the Grinding of the Greens on your calendar
Grinding of the Greens
VIDEO: Talkin' Trash Tuesday
Joining Billie Jean Shaw on this week’s show is James Patrick and Curteeshia Bell of Aspire...
Awareness: Being fit is it! How to go into 2022 with a healthier lifestyle
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Give the gift of life! WIS hosts Holiday Blood Drive