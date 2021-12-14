SkyView
Richland County looks to U.S. Treasury and SC Housing after using up rental aid funds

By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County leaders are looking to bring more rental and utility assistance to the county after residents depleted the initial funds.

The federal government allocated Richland County a total of $22.5 million as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program is designed to keep people housed during the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemics.

The county was one of seven in South Carolina which received its own funds and ran its own program.

The remaining 39 counties fell under SC Housing, which runs the SC Stay Plus program.

Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown reported to councilmembers on Dec. 7 that the county had depleted its funds.

However, he said the county had requested additional funds from U.S. Treasury and reached out to SC Housing about unused funds.

SC Housing spokesperson Chris Winston sent WIS this statement:

In mid-November, we met with representatives from both Charleston and Richland counties for an update on their programs, and shared that we would look for ways to support their counties and their residents, since they are not eligible for the funds from the SC Stay Plus program.

On Nov. 19, SC Housing heard from the U.S. Treasury, advising us on how we could voluntarily reallocate funds from our program to other program managers, including Charleston and Richland counties. That same week, on Nov. 23, we started having discussions with state and local leaders about the best way to support other programs in the state. On. Dec. 7, we sent the U.S Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program letters to voluntarily reallocate $10 million from our program to Charleston County and $22 million from our program to Richland County.

Based on our conversations with the U.S. Treasury, we believe these letters will be positively received and we look forward to getting the final resolution from the federal government. We appreciate the partnership with counties across the state to help our residents remain in safe, decent and affordable housing during this challenging time.

At the same time, SC Housing continues to manage our SC Stay Plus program, where more than $50 million has been approved to help more than 10,000 families in the 39 counties served by the program remain safely in their homes. And we continue to accept new applications for the program and hope to help many more families.

The SC Housing program was allocated a total of $364.6 million and Winston later updated the amount used to $57 million.

In an interview after the statement, Winston pointed to incomplete applications and the logistical challenges of operating a 39-county program as bottlenecks on the distribution.

He credited the Richland Library system for its work in the county, and expressed optimism at the prospect of future funds.

“They understand how urgent it is that many of the counties and the states and municipalities across the country that are out of funds that still have people waiting in line and looking to get assistance so I have no doubt the treasury will move as quickly as it can to get those funds reallocated so the people elsewhere in our state will get the assistance they need,” he said.

WIS reached out to the U.S. Treasury for comment, and a spokesperson sent this statement:

Treasury has begun the process of reallocation. While Treasury does not speak to correspondence with specific grantees, we are working with cities and states to ensure that critical rental assistance dollars are going to the tenants and landlords to keep more families in their homes. More details about reallocated funds will come later this month.

If and when more money is made available, the spokesperson Anika Thomas for the Richland County library system said the social services team will be ready to assist.

Thomas said it helped submit hundreds of applications while the money was available.

“We would be happy to start back with the application process for a lot of our customers, open our doors to our customers that need that assistance, it would be very easy for us with turnaround time.”

