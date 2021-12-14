SkyView
Parents pick up presents donated by Families Helping Families and WIS-TV

By Lauren Adams
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thousands of mothers and fathers picked up donated gifts for Christmas Monday as “Families Helping Families” and WIS came together for the 31st year.

A warehouse full of donated gifts will soon be under the tree for little boys and girls like four-year-old Malik Moorer.

“I was praying I would have a Christmas for my child, so I’m grateful. You just don’t know. Miracles still do happen,” Malik’s mother, Danielle Moorer said.

“Families Helping Families” started collecting items in August and spent the last few months getting them ready, and the estimated value of all of this assistance this year is $1.5 million.

Mothers like Moorer came out today to pick up donations.

Program Director Nell Killoy says the magic of Christmas is what it aims to provide and bring families the joy of seeing something under the tree.

“A child coming downstairs or in the living room and seeing Santa has been there,” Killoy said.

More than 3,000 children will have presents this year because of “Families Helping Families.” Killoy says walking into the warehouse is overwhelming.

“The generosity of the community goes above and beyond. It’s all for families they don’t know and they trust us we’re giving them families in need and they rise to the occasion,” Killoy said.

And, rise to the occasion they did indeed. As families picked up gifts, the warehouse was full of gratitude from mothers just like Moorer.

“Just to know I got a little help. Santa’s little elves came through. It just makes it all the more better. I thank you so much,” Moorer said.

