Deputies conclude search for man in Gilbert, threatened to hurt family member

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department attempted to make contact with a man at a Gilbert neighborhood home who threatened to hurt a family member Tuesday.

Alexander Owens, 30, is facing two pending charges in connection to this incident: first-degree assault and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Deputies say that that man was not inside that home on Blackthorn Drive near I-20.

They conducted a search of the immediate area around to find the man. Efforts to locate the man have concluded.

Blackthorn Drive is reopened to all traffic.

Information on the man’s name and lending charges will come later, according to deputies.

The man is not in custody at this time.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene and SWAT was on standby.

No injuries were reported and before deputies knew the man was not inside the home, they believed he was armed.

This story will be updated as details become available.

