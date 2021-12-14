Deputies conclude search for man in Gilbert, threatened to hurt family member

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department attempted to make contact with a man at a Gilbert neighborhood home who threatened to hurt a family member Tuesday.

Alexander Owens, 30, is facing two pending charges in connection to this incident: first-degree assault and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Alexander Owens, 30, is facing two pending charges in connection to this incident: first-degree assault and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.



Call @MidlandsCrime at 888-274-6372 to share tips on Owens' location. pic.twitter.com/65DfbRbShf — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 14, 2021

Deputies say that that man was not inside that home on Blackthorn Drive near I-20.

They conducted a search of the immediate area around to find the man. Efforts to locate the man have concluded.

Blackthorn Drive is reopened to all traffic.

Information on the man’s name and lending charges will come later, according to deputies.

The man is not in custody at this time.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene and SWAT was on standby.

No injuries were reported and before deputies knew the man was not inside the home, they believed he was armed.

#NEW: We have confirmed the man is not inside his home.



We are searching the immediate area around his home to to see if we can find him.



Blackthorn Drive is still closed to local traffic. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 14, 2021

This story will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.