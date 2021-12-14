Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina.

Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message.

This news comes after the top quarterback prospect decided to enter the transfer portal in November.

Beamer coached Rattler for two seasons (2019-2020) at Oklahoma.

In 2020, as the starting QB, Rattler helped guide the Sooners to a 6th consecutive big 12 championship, winning 27-21 over Iowa State.

In 11 games last season for Oklahoma, Rattler had 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also helped lead the Sooners to a 55-20 win against Florida during the Cotton Bowl.

