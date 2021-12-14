SkyView
Five people displaced after fire in Columbia home

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire broke out in a home on Cedar Terrace in Columbia Tuesday afternoon, according to The Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Officials with the fire department say five people have been displaced after the event at the home near the Hampton Park Community Center occurred.

A heavy cloud of black smoke was pouring out of the home with fire coming out of the roof around 1 p.m., according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

The home has suffered extensive damages, but all occupants were able to escape safely with no injuries, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under the investigation of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department at this time.

