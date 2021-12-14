Five people displaced after fire in Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire broke out in a home on Cedar Terrace in Columbia Tuesday afternoon, according to The Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Officials with the fire department say five people have been displaced after the event at the home near the Hampton Park Community Center occurred.

A heavy cloud of black smoke was pouring out of the home with fire coming out of the roof around 1 p.m., according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Five people were left displaced after fire broke out at a home on Cedar Terr this afternoon.@ColaFire 2nd Shift crews arrived on the scene after 1:15 p.m. Heavy black smoke 💨 was pouring out of the home and fire was coming through the roof. pic.twitter.com/KOHRxRcJhN — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) December 14, 2021

The home has suffered extensive damages, but all occupants were able to escape safely with no injuries, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under the investigation of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department at this time.

