First Alert Forecast: Get ready for much warmer weather!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more spring-like weather in your First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, bundle up! Low temperatures will drop into the 30s under mostly clear skies.

· On Wednesday, we’ll see high temperatures in the low 60s. We’ll see a few clouds during the day.

· Warmer weather is expected Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s.

· Showers move back into the forecast Saturday into early next week.

· High temperatures will drop back into the low 60s by Sunday and into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight will be another cold one. Low temperatures will be dropping into the 30s for most areas through the morning. Some patchy frost is not out of the question. We’ll see mostly clear skies.

Let’s get ready for some spring-like conditions in the Midlands this week.

After a cold start on Wednesday, temperatures will rise into the low 60s by afternoon. We’ll see a few clouds from time to time, but we’re expecting sunshine, too.

Warmer weather is expected Thursday through Saturday as high pressure slides offshore. A southerly flow will help our temperatures rise into the low 70s on Thursday and into the mid 70s Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll see partly cloudy skies.

Our weather will be a bit unsettled Saturday and Sunday as a frontal system moves in. That front will bring rain to the Midlands.

Rain chances are around 30% Saturday and Sunday. Showers are also possible into Monday.

Highs will fall from the 70s on Saturday into the 60s by Sunday. And on Monday, some areas may not get out of the upper 40s for highs.

Tuesday is the first day of winter!

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the 30s.

Wednesday: A Few Clouds. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. On & Off Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 50s.

