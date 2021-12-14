16 adults, 13 children displaced after Midlands fire, officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - At least eight units have been damaged in an apartment fire in Lexington County, according to the Irmo Fire Department.

Officials say the fire took place at Gleneagle Apartments on St. Andrews Road, across from Seven Oaks Elementary School Monday evening. According to the fire department, 16 adults and 13 children are displaced after the incident.

Chief Smith with Irmo Fire says 8 units are displaced and will be uninhabitable due to damage. According to Smith, three people jumped from the second floor to escape. He says no one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment at this time.

Smith says the fire started in a kitchen and spread to a Christmas tree, which then led to the attic. According to Irmo Fire, the whole roof is gone.

Officials say Irmo Fire will lead the investigation.

This story will be updated as we continue to receive details.

