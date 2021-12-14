Crash blocks left lane on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 East near Exit 97 (US 176) has blocked the left lane.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to troopers.

There are no additional details about the crash at this time.

Traffic is backed up for almost two miles, according to SCDOT. The average speed is 17 miles per hour.

Expect delays and seek alternative routes as officials work to clear the roadway.

