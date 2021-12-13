SkyView
Wanted: Destructive pig on the loose in Sumter Co.

By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a destructive pig in Sumter County.

Officers say whether a pet or intended produce, a large and elusive pig has been “wreaking havoc” in the Freedom Boulevard area.

Sumter PD began receiving calls about the pig over the weekend and warn not to approach the animal.

Residents in the area have had property damaged and the size of the pig alone is concerning to officers.

A search is continuing and the State Department of Natural Resources is assisting.

With any information about the pig or who the owner could be -- call Sumter PD immediately at (803)-436-2700.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

